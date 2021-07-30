Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 1,162 call options.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $557,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.