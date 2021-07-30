Traders Purchase High Volume of Inovalon Put Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,764 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,428% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,364. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

