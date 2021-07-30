Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million.

Transcat stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,923. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $462.62 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

