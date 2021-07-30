TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.63-3.70 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.56. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.