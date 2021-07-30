TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.63-3.70 EPS.
TransUnion stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.56. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $120.64.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.
In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.