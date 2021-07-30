TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 39.1% in July

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $26.15 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08.

