Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 334,135 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

