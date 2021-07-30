Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.82.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.14 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

