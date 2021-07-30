Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday.

SBCF opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

