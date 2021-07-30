Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

