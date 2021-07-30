Truist Securities Increases Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $116.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

SSTK stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

