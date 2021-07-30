Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

