Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.