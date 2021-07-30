Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.02 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

