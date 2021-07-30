Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 59,597 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,597 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

