Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,543.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of HASI opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

