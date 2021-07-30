Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in WW International were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

