Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 125.8% in July

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the June 30th total of 204,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 106,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

