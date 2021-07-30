TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Up 3.9%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 1,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.