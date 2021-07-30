Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 275,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,929. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

