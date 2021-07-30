TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 254.7% in July

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.0 days.

TV Asahi stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65. TV Asahi has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.70.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

