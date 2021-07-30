Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.23.

NYSE TWLO opened at $392.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.94. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

