Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.23.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $392.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.94. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.