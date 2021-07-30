Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,280,912.75 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
