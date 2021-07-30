Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,280,912.75 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

