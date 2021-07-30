U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

