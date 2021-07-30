U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 87.4% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 240.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.