U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 87.4% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.57.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 240.45%.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
