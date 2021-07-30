U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Boosted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.