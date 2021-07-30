U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

