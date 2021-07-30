UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 196,689 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 241,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 71,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 720.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 165,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

