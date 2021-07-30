UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Casinos by 180.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

