UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Midwest were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDWT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Midwest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Midwest during the first quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDWT stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

