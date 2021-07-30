UBS Group AG Purchases 514 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $252.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.