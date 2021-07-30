UBS Group AG Sells 647 Shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QMJ opened at $68.41 on Friday. Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24.

