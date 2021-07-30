UBS Group Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $445.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.44.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.56. 14,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.73. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

