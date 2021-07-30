UBS Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENI. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.48 ($13.50).

ETR:ENI opened at €10.02 ($11.79) on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

