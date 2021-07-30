UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.