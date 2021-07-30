UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

