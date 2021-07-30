UBS Group Upgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to “Buy”

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

CEQP stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

