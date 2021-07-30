UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. UDR updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.830 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.71, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

