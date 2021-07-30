UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 2,639,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,099. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 274.96, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.08.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

