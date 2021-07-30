UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

