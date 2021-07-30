Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.32. 1,907,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.