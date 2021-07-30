United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,891. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.