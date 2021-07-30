United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.09 ($49.52).

UTDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

UTDI traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €35.06 ($41.25). 93,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

