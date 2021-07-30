United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.09 ($49.52).

UTDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

UTDI traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €35.06 ($41.25). 93,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

