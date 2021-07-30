United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Shares of UMC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,624. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.