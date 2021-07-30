United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

