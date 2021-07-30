UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.66. 51,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

