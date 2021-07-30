Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.03 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

