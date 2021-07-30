Univest Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. 41,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

