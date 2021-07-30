Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Upwork by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

