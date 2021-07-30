Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in July

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 2,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URPTF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:URPTF remained flat at $$4.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

