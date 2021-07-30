Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 28 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $682.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.